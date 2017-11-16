Mayor says national enterprise award hearlds new era of prosperity for Tralee

The announcement of Tralee as Ireland’s most enterprising town heralds a new of prosperity for the Kerry capital.

That’s according to Mayor of Tralee Cllr Norma Foley as the town was named most enterprising large town in Munster and Ireland before going on to take the overall title at the Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprising Town Awards last night in Tullamore.

The awards aim to promote enterprise across the country by bringing business and community groups together to showcase to a panel of judges the spirit of enterprise in their local area – Tralee will receive a €23,000 investment fund as a result:

Tralee’s bid was put together by Kerry County Council, NEWKD, Tralee Chamber Alliance, IT Tralee, HQ Tralee and Bank of Ireland Tralee.

The judges said there was a real sense of collaboration, describing Tralee as an important business and tourism centre and the home of the Rose of Tralee.

The award was accepted in Tullamore by Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley, President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Aidan Kelly and the Manager of Bank of Ireland Tralee, Gerry Enright.

Cllr Foley says it heralds a new period of prosperity:

President of Tralee Chamber Alliance Aidan Kelly said Tralee beat off some considerable competition:

Listowel was also announced as runner-up in the Munster Enterprising Small-Town category.