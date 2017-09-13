Mayor reminds councillor that Tralee is capital of Kerry

Tralee is the capital of Kerry.

That was the reminder given to one county councillor from Killarney by Mayor of Tralee Cllr Norma Foley at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Norma Foley tabled a motion asking what progress has been made on introducing a County Kerry Marketing Brand.

The council said a company has been contracted to provide a tourism brand identity for the county and it is currently in consultation with key stakeholders on progressing this.

The brand proposal will come before the Tourism Strategic Policy Committee and the Destination Kerry Forum before being formally launched later in the Autumn.

During the discussion Cllr Donal Grady told the chamber that, “Killarney is the capital of tourism”.

Cllr Foley responded saying no one town should supersede another and the brand is open to all in the county.

She said she would like to remind Cllr Grady that Tralee is the capital of Kerry.