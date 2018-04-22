Mayor of Kerry launches new awards scheme for county’s food producers

At the launch of the Manor West Food and Craft Fair Awards in Manor West Shopping Cnt were : Derek Rusk - Manor West Centre Manager , John Sheahan Mayor of Kerry and Fiona Leahy - Business Advisor & Training Coordinator, Kerry Local Enterprise Office , pictured at the launch of the Manor West Food and Craft Fair Awards, in association with the Kerry Local Enterprise Office, which will be a chance for Kerry's finest food producers and craftspeople who take part in the Manor West Food and Craft Fairs throughout the year to be recognised for their excellence and entrepreneurship.

A new awards scheme which aims to recognise excellence and entrepreneurship among Kerry’s food and craft producers, has been launched by Mayor of Kerry, Cllr John Sheahan.

The launch of the Manor West Food and Craft Fair Awards took place at the Manor West Shopping Centre and Retail Park, where artisan producers hold regular craft fairs throughout the year.

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office will present the winner with a VIP package, which includes business mentoring, a training course of their choice, and a Trading Online Voucher to a maximum of €2,500.

They’ll also win the opportunity to exhibit their produce in a ‘Pop Up Shop’ once a week in the Manor West Shopping Centre.

The public can vote for their favourite stall at each Manor West Fair, as well as through social media on the Manor West Facebook page, with the winner announced at the final fair of the year in December.

 

 

 

