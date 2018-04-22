Mayor of Kerry launches new awards scheme for county’s food producers

A new awards scheme which aims to recognise excellence and entrepreneurship among Kerry’s food and craft producers, has been launched by Mayor of Kerry, Cllr John Sheahan.

The launch of the Manor West Food and Craft Fair Awards took place at the Manor West Shopping Centre and Retail Park, where artisan producers hold regular craft fairs throughout the year.

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office will present the winner with a VIP package, which includes business mentoring, a training course of their choice, and a Trading Online Voucher to a maximum of €2,500.

They’ll also win the opportunity to exhibit their produce in a ‘Pop Up Shop’ once a week in the Manor West Shopping Centre.

The public can vote for their favourite stall at each Manor West Fair, as well as through social media on the Manor West Facebook page, with the winner announced at the final fair of the year in December.