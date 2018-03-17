Mayor of Kerry honours victims of 9/11 in New York

The Mayor of Kerry has honoured the victims of 9/11 in New York.

Mayor John Sheahan laid a wreath in remembrance of the 3,000 victims of the World Trade Centre and 9/11 attacks at the Memorial site in New York.

The inscription reads “In Remembrance. From the People of County Kerry, Ireland”.

One-in-six of those who died in the 9/11 attacks were either Irish born or of Irish descent.

Today, Mayor attended St. Patrick’s Day breakfast with the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, and later joined Frank O’Keeffe, President of New York’s Kerry Association, in leading the large Kerry contingent in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Fifth Avenue.