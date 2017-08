Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is confident both Lee Keegan and Chris Barrett will feature against Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football semi-final.

Both players have been troubled with foot injuries in recent weeks.

Keegan the 2016 Footballer of the year did not feature against Roscommon in their quarter final win.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Stephen Rochford has described Kerry as the form team in the country at present and not Dublin as other people may believe………….