Mayo Through To All-Ireland Final At Kerry’s Expense

First half

The sides were level after 4 minutes, Jonathan Lyne equalising for the Kingdom.

Despite Mayo dominating possession Kerry only trailed by 1 after 9 minutes at 0-3 to 0-2.

Paul Geaney’s second score of the afternoon tied the encounter in the 11th minute and Johnny Buckley then pointed Kerry in front.

2 quick Mayo points had Mayo ahead by the 14th minute and they were 2 ahead by the 17th minute at 0-6 to 0-4.

Mayo continued to tot up the wides as the game continued to be end to end.

When Cillian O’Connor put over Mayo’s 7th point (his 5th) in the 25th minute the gap was 3 with Kerry not having scored in 13 minutes.

Paul Geaney righted that wrong 60 seconds later. The first goal of the game arrived in the 27th minute as a ball in from Donal Vaughan was flicked home by Diarmuid O’Connor, who beat Brian Kelly to the ball.

After 32 minutes Mayo were ahead 1-8 to 0-6 points but they had also registered 6 wides. That score remained the same come the short whistle.

Second half

After the sides swapped points at the beginning of the second period Mayo’s Andy Moran goaled 2 minutes after the restart, that after a 1-2 with Cillian O’Connor.

A subsequent Kerry goal effort, from Paul Geaney, was cleared off the Mayo line, leaving the Kingdom trailing by 2-9 to 0-8.

Paul Geaney pointed in the 45th minute to put 6 between the sides. Kerry very nearly had a goal of their own but in the one incident Stephen O’Brien was denied twice and Paul Geaney once.

The gap stood at 6 after 53 minutes, Mayo 2-11 Kerry 0-11 and was down to 4 after 61 minutes.

Peter Crowley picked up a second yellow 8 minutes from time as the Kingdom were reduced to 14. Mayo had the next 3 points to move 7 up and out of sight. They went on to win convincingly with both sides having a man sent off late on; Paddy Durcan and Kieran Donaghy.

