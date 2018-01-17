There may be second phase to major Garda operation in Killarney

There may be a second phase to a major Garda operation in Killarney.

In November of last year, a joint operation involving local and regional gardaí, along with members of the Criminal Assets Bureau, seized nearly half-a-million-euro worth of cash and vehicles.

Operation Tarmac was one of the largest procedures to have ever taken place in Kerry, involving 125 gardaí.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, who briefed the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, says Operation Tarmac was a huge success.

It’s alleged those being investigated targeted elderly people, not only in Kerry, but in the entire Southern Region.