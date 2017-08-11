Mauve Stinger jellyfish spotted in waters around Dingle

Mauve Stinger jellyfish have been spotted in Dingle.

The jellyfish came under the spotlight in recent weeks after swimmers had to be helped off the rocks near Valentia after becoming engulfed in a swarm.

Donie O’Sullivan came to the aid of the swimmers who had been stung a number of times.

Dingle ice and endurance swimmer Nuala Moore encountered the Mauve Stingers on a swim off the coast of Dingle near Beenbawn.

She said the jellyfish are to the east side of the beach travelling in small blooms about mid-water, two feet down.