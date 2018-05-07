reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock, burial afterwards in St. John Paul the second Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowl. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry
Latest News
Crash has taken place on the main N22 Kerry/Cork Road
A crash has taken place on the main N22 Kerry/Cork Road near Loo Bridge. The Incident took place just before 5 o’clock this evening at...
Over €850,000 spent on free legal aid in Kerry last year
Over €850,000 was spent on free legal aid in Kerry last year. A Supreme Court ruling in a 1976 case determined that the right to...
Kerry Senator said he was told his presence outside a parish church was ‘an...
A Kerry senator has said that he was told his presence outside a parish church was 'an insult' as he is voting Yes in...
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Co. Féile na nGael Under 14 hurling finals ‘C’ - South Kerry 3 - 4 Tralee Parnell’s 1 - 3 ‘B’ - Lixnaw 0 -...
Maurice ‘Mossey’ Kelly, Coolteragh, Listowel
Latest Sports
Monday Afternoon Local Soccer Results
U12's Girls Cup ¼ Final Fenit 1 Inter Kenmare 3
Kerry Beaten In Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship Final
Kerry have been beaten by Cork in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship Final. The Kingdom lost 1-12 to 2-8, going down to a point...