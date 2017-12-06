Maurice ‘Moss’ Mc Auliffe, Wolverhampton & formerly of Meenoline North, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Memorial mass will take place in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine tomorrow Thursday (Dec 7th) at 7pm.   Burial has taken place in Wolverhampton.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR