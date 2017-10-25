Maurice ‘Moss’ Mc Carthy Jnr, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Youghal, Co. Cork & Ardee, Co. Louth.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Clonfert Ward, University Hospital Kerry.
Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor A&B Championship Quarter Final Dr. Crokes 1-14 Gneeveguilla 2-09 IT Tralee 3-12 GMIT 4-4 in Camogie Div. 2 League Today...
Calls for Kerry County Council to ringfence funding for roads used as diversions
There are calls for Kerry County Council to ringfence funding for roads used as diversions. That's according to Neilus O'Connor, who was part of a...
Numbers on trolleys at UHK remain high
The number of people on trolleys remains high at University Hospital Kerry. Yesterday (Tuesday) the INMO reported 21 people on trolleys, an increase of 4...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Mens Division 2: Tralee Tigers 38, St Marys 55; Lee Strand U16 Div 2 Boys: St Josephs 41, Kenmare Kestrels 74; U16 Div...
Men’s Sheds members to tackle Killarney National Park Rhododendron
Dozens of Men's Sheds members from across the country will gather in Killarney National Park next month to help tackle the problem of invasive...
Morning Sports Update
GAA Donal Óg Cusack has confirmed he is stepping away from the Clare backroom team. The former Cork goalkeeper had served as coach and selector...