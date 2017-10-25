Maurice ‘Moss’ Mc Carthy Jnr, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Youghal, Co. Cork & Ardee, Co. Louth.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Private cremation will follow.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Clonfert Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

