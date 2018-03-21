The Maurice McCabe Float in Castleisland St Patrick’s Day Parade – March 21st, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

An image of garda whistle blower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe, was placed on a mannequin wearing a garda hat and hi-vis jacket. The figure was placed hanging from a clothes line with the slogan, ‘Garda The Special Branch Men hang Sergeant Maurice McCabe out to dry’.

