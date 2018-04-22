Reposing at O’Connor Funeral Home, Firies on Monday (April 23rd) from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal @ 7.30pm to St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (April 24th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Kilnanare Cemetery.
Ann Brennan, Behihane, Castlecove.
Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4pm - 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (April, 24th) at 12.30pm in The...
36% of licensed premises fail during covert garda operation in Kerry
A covert garda operation in Kerry targeting the selling of alcohol to those under 18 has detected multiple breaches. Test purchasing is a controlled practice...
Maurice Mc Kenna, Firies Cross, Firies, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Connor Funeral Home, Firies on Monday (April 23rd) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm, followed by removal @ 7.30pm to St. Gertrude's Church, Firies. ...
Margaret (Peggy) O’Donnell (née Higgins) “Cnoc Mhuire”, The Kerries East & formerly of Ballyvelly...
Reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Monday (April 23rd), from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. John's Church. ...
Wexford The Opposition Today For Kerry Soccer Team
Kerry are home to Wexford today in the SSE Airtricity U17 League. There’s a 2 o’clock kick-off at Mounthawk Park.
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships Junior Semi-Final Venue: Annascaul Lispole V Castlegregory @ 2:30 Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Final Venue: Kerins O Rahillys Annascaul V Listowel Emmets @ 2:30 Credit Union County...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Dominos Pizza U17 Cup ¼ Finals Ballyheigue Athletic 2-1 Ballyhar Dynamos., Rattoo Rovers 3-0 Killarney Athletic . Denny Division 2B League Play Off (extra time &...