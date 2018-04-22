Maurice Mc Kenna, Firies Cross, Firies, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor Funeral Home, Firies on Monday (April 23rd) from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal @ 7.30pm to St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (April 24th) at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the New Kilnanare Cemetery.

