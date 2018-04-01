Maurice Egan, Church Rd., Causeway.

Reposing at his residence on Monday (April, 2nd) from 3pm – 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (April, 3rd) at 11 o’clock in St. John’s Church, Causeway. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.