Maurice ‘Christy’ Cronin, Bishopstown, Cork and late of Sheheree, Killarney

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd tomorrow Thursday (April 25th). Removal on Thursday at 6.00pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Western Road, Cork. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St. James Cemtery, Chetwynd.
Latest News
Public talk on Killaclohane Portal Tomb to take place in Milltown
A public talk on one of Ireland's oldest man-made structures is to take place in Milltown. County Archaeologist, Dr Michael Connolly, will explain the significance...
Boost for Fenit diving board project
The campaign to reinstate diving boards in Fenit has received a boost. Bórd Iascaigh Mara has awarded the project €3,500 towards the cost of new...
Wednesday’s Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Jurgen Klopp fears Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could miss the rest of the season after leaving Liverpool's 5-2 win over Roma on a stretcher. Klopp believes...
Tralee national school honoured for efforts to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion
A Tralee national school has been honoured for its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion. Spa National School was among eleven schools presented...
Nine IDA site visits to Kerry last year
There were three times more IDA Ireland site visits to Kerry in 2017 compared to the previous year. The figures were released by Minister for...
Latest Sports
Kerry School Boys and Girls Soccer Preview
LOCAL SOCCER There was a big win last night for St Brendan’s Park over Killorglin AFC in the Denny Youth League Semi-Final. It finished 8-0 to...
Local Weekend GAA Preview
Dr Crokes and Dingle will meet in next Sunday’s Senior Club Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park. With details of that game and others...