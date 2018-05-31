Maurice Burke, late of Cardiff, Wales & formerly of Droum West, Glenbeigh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday (June 1st) from 6pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. James’ Church Glenbeigh.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR