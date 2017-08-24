Maurice Bric – August 23rd, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Joe McGill was joined by Professor of History at UCD and the Director of the Daniel O’Connell Summer School, Caherciveen native Maurice Bric. Among many different accomplishments, Maurice established the Clinton Institute for American Studies at UCD, of which he became Foundation Director. He was also a political advisor to Brian Lenihan Senior when he was Minister for Foreign Affairs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR