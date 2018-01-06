Maurice Bowler, London & The Warren, Aughcasla, Castlegregory.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Sunday (7/1/2018) from 7pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (8/1/2018) at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in Killiney, Cemetery.

