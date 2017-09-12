Maurice Bambury, Killmoeroe, Lisselton.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home Listowel this evening (Tues 12th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

