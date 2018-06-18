Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5pm – followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery Athea.
New theatre and recovery suite officially opened in Bon Secours Hospital
A new theatre and recovery suite will be officially opened in the Bon Secours Hospital this morning.
Kerry students take part in Junior Entrepreneur Showcase Day
5th and 6th class pupils from schools in Kerry are among those who are taking part in a National Showcase Day for the Junior
Maureen Woulfe née Gallagher, Dia Linn, Cratloe West, Abbeyfeale
Morning Sports Update
CRICKET Kerry beat DLR in Round 2 of the National Cup. DLR were all out for 165, with Kerry winning by 10 runs. GAELIC GAMES Galway are the...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals Div 1, for the Donal Curtin Perpetual Cup Southern Gaels 6-13 Austin Stacks 1-8 Div 3 Rathmore v...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (Extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 CG Killarney v Ballyheigue Athletic Venue Mounthawk Park All...