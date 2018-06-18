Maureen Woulfe née Gallagher, Dia Linn, Cratloe West, Abbeyfeale

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5pm – followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery Athea.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR