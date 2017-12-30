Maureen Sullivan nee McCarthy, Bridge Street, Kenmare and late of Eskadour, Lauragh

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Saturday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in The old Kenmare Cemetery.

