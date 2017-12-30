Maureen Sullivan nee McCarthy, Bridge Street, Kenmare and late of Eskadour, Lauragh

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Saturday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in The old Kenmare Cemetery.
Kerry Hurlers Beaten In First Outing
The Kerry hurlers have been beaten by Clare in their first outing in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League. Clare were first on the...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Valentia urges all sea-farers to wear a lifejacket
‘No Lifejacket – No Excuse’. That’s the message from Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Valentia this festive season as they urge sea-farers to take necessary...
