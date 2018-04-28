Maureen Sheehan née O’ Sullivan, Dooneen, Castleisland and late of Currovough, Tralee

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. No flowers please – donations in lieu to the Dunmanway Suite Cork University hospital c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.