Reposing at her home tomorrow Thursday (April 26th) from 6pm to 9pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney for requiem mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery. Family flowers only. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Causeway.
Latest News
Punchestown Festival Day 2 Preview
After day one of the Punchestown Festival, Gordon Elliott leads Willie Mullins in the trainers' championship by nearly €406,000. The Grade One Coral Punchestown Gold...
Local GAA Fixtures and Results
RESULTS In Round 5 of the Credit Union County Senior Hurling League Division 1 St Brendan's 2-12 Lixnaw 1-12 Causeway 1-20 Ballyheigue 0-13 Crotta O'Neill's 1-17 Abbeydorney 1-8 Lee...
Maureen Roche née Shanahan, Clounametig, Abbeydorney, Tralee.
Reposing at her home tomorrow Thursday (April 26th) from 6pm to 9pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney...
Maurice ‘Christy’ Cronin, Bishopstown, Cork and late of Sheheree, Killarney
Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd tomorrow Thursday (April 25th). Removal on Thursday at 6.00pm to...
Wednesday Morning Sport Update
SOCCER Mo Salah was again the star as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. The Egypt forward...
Latest Sports
Punchestown Festival Day 2 Preview
After day one of the Punchestown Festival, Gordon Elliott leads Willie Mullins in the trainers' championship by nearly €406,000. The Grade One Coral Punchestown Gold...
Local GAA Fixtures and Results
RESULTS In Round 5 of the Credit Union County Senior Hurling League Division 1 St Brendan's 2-12 Lixnaw 1-12 Causeway 1-20 Ballyheigue 0-13 Crotta O'Neill's 1-17 Abbeydorney 1-8 Lee...
Wednesday Morning Sport Update
SOCCER Mo Salah was again the star as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. The Egypt forward...