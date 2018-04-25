Maureen Roche née Shanahan, Clounametig, Abbeydorney, Tralee.

Reposing at her home tomorrow Thursday (April 26th)  from 6pm to 9pm.  Removal from her home on Friday morning to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney for requiem mass at 12pm.  Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Causeway.

