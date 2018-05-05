Maureen O’Connor, Coleen Bawn Cottage, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (May 6th), from 6.30pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (May 7th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, to St. Columbanus Home.