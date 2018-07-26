Maureen ‘Maura’ Mc Carthy, St. Brendan’s Terrace, Steelroe, Killorglin

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (July 27th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal at St. James’ Church Killorglin. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Listry Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry v Galway Ladies Under 16 All Ireland Final Match Report
Dan Kearney has a full match report on Kerry's disappointing defeat to Galway in the Ladies Under 16 "A" All-Ireland Football Final in Toomevara.
Puck Fair 2018 officially launched
This year's Puck Fair has been officially launched. Dancing with the Stars champion Jake Carter was joined by this year's Queen of Puck Fair Ella...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Co. Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Kilgarvan 2-14 Kilmoyley 0-11 Causeway 3-19 Dr Crokes 3-15 Killarney Carpet & Furniture Center East Kerry Junior Championship for the...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Cork captain Seamus Harnedy could miss Sunday's All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi final against Limerick. The Rebels skipper is said to have picked...
Kerry Ladies Footballers Lose To Galway In All-Ireland Under 16 A Final
The Kerry Ladies Under 16 team narrowly missed out on taking the honours in their All-Ireland A Final. They were beaten by Galway in extra-time...
Latest Sports
Kerry v Galway Ladies Under 16 All Ireland Final Match Report
Dan Kearney has a full match report on Kerry's disappointing defeat to Galway in the Ladies Under 16 "A" All-Ireland Football Final in Toomevara.
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Co. Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Kilgarvan 2-14 Kilmoyley 0-11 Causeway 3-19 Dr Crokes 3-15 Killarney Carpet & Furniture Center East Kerry Junior Championship for the...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Cork captain Seamus Harnedy could miss Sunday's All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi final against Limerick. The Rebels skipper is said to have picked...