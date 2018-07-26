Maureen ‘Maura’ Mc Carthy, St. Brendan’s Terrace, Steelroe, Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (July 27th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal at St. James’ Church Killorglin.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Listry Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR