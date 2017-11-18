Maureen Horan (née O Shea), Cois Na hAbhainn, Glenbeigh.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh. Rosary this (Saturday) evening between 7pm & 8pm. Reposing tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 4.30pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin.