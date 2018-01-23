Maureen Horan née O’ Halloran, Parc na Gloine, Kenmare and Ballyhemican, Ardfert

Reposing at Cuil Mhuire Pastoral Centre on the grounds of Ardfert Church Wednesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7;30pm to The Sacred Heart Church Kilmoyley. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Kilmoyley. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.
Latest News
Keeping Our Children Safe Online – January 23rd, 2018
A 26-year-old Dublin man pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of girls as young as nine through social media. Matthew Horan, from St John's...
Bill to Make It Illegal for Bosses to Withhold Staff Tips – January 23rd,...
Sinn Féin senator, Paul Gavan, is behind the bill which would give workers a legal right to hold on to their tips. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/PaulTips.mp3
Met Eireann issues Status Orange wind warning for tonight
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for tonight. A depression, now named Storm Georgina, will track to the northwest of the country...
Kerry U17 League Of Ireland Fixtures Revealed
Kerry will open their SSE Airtricity U17 League campaign away to Cabinteely. The Southern Elite Division begins on Sunday March 18th. The Kingdom will be home...
Evening Sports Update
TENNIS Caroline Wozniacki has stemmed the flow of quarter final upsets at the Australian Open. But the women's second seed needed three-sets and a...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES GAA Director General Paraic Duffy has released his final annual report before leaving the position. With more from Croke Park here's Oisin Langan SOCCER Arsene...