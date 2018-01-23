Maureen Horan née O’ Halloran, Parc na Gloine, Kenmare and Ballyhemican, Ardfert

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Cuil Mhuire Pastoral Centre on the grounds of Ardfert Church Wednesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7;30pm to The Sacred Heart Church Kilmoyley. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Kilmoyley. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR