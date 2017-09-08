Maureen Higgins (née Collins), Embury Close & Beabus, Adare & formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’s Cemetery, Adare. House private please.
Latest News
Application to be made for coastal protection study for North Kerry area
An application for a study on coastal protection works in North Kerry will be made in the coming weeks. Kerry County Council will be submitting...
Sinn Fein councillors hit out at retention rates of Government schemes aimed at unemployed
A Sinn Fein councillor has hit out at what she described as the level of deception that went on with certain Government schemes aimed...
Kerry family featured on viral bat video to appear on Late Late Show
It's been a surreal week for one Kerry family whose video of their efforts to get a bat out of their kitchen went viral. Tadgh...
Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh: Acht Teanga do Tuaisceart na hÉireann
Labhraíonn Marian Ní Fhlaithearta le Feidhmeannach Cumarsáide & Cosaint Teanga & Ionadaíocht ó Thuaidh le Conradh na Gaeilge, Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh mar gheall ar...
In Business – September 7th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_biz.mp3
Latest Sports
Munster Junior Cup Soccer Draw Is Made
Munster Junior Cup 2017/2018 1st Round 1. Tralee Dynamos v Tralee Celtic . 2. Mitchels Avenue v Listowel Celtic Fc . 3. Strand Road...
Evening Sports Update
Killorglin will be well represented in tomorrow’s Irish Offshore Rowing Championships in Arklow: Women's Singles (Monika Dukarska, Jessica Lee, Celine Kavanagh) Women's Quad (Cox...
Changes To Kerry Hurling Team For All-Ireland Final
There are two changes in personnel to the Kerry team for the All-Ireland Under 21 B Hurling Championship Final. Brandon Barrett and Jack Goulding are...