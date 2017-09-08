Maureen Higgins (née Collins), Embury Close & Beabus, Adare & formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Adare.  Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday morning at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’s Cemetery, Adare.  House private please.

