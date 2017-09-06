Maureen Halpin nee Carey, London and formerly of Tullig Cross, Killorglin

Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Harrow at 6.45pm on Monday September the 11th. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10 O Clock. Burial in Willesden Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Lukes Hospice.

