Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Harrow at 6.45pm on Monday September the 11th. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10 O Clock. Burial in Willesden Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Lukes Hospice.
Latest News
Maureen Halpin nee Carey, London and formerly of Tullig Cross, Killorglin
Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Harrow at 6.45pm on Monday September the 11th. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10 O Clock. Burial in...
Medical matters – Skin
Dr. Eamon is off but Dr. David Buckley sat in the hot seat to talk about skin conditions and skin cancer and he answers...
Noreen O Connor nee Galvin, Dereenavourig, Sneem
reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday from 4.30 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Friday at 11 O...
Water charge refunds
Deirdre spoke to Mike O'Halloran to discuss his beliefs that we should donate our water charge refunds to homelessness. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Water_charges.mp3
A Problem Shared – September 6th, 2017
This week, a listener got in touch to express her annoyance at the ingratitude shown to her by three couples whose weddings she recently...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Dublin legend Alan Brogan believes the Dubs should fear Mayo ahead of the All Ireland final. The Boys in Blue will face a battle hardened...
Draws Are Announced For FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
Kerry/Clare/Desmond Leagues Section . Classic Fc (Kerry) v Ballyheigue Athletic FC (Kerry) . Inter Kenmare FC (Kerry) v CG Killarney (Kerry) . Tralee...
Kerry schoolboys/girls League Preview
Fixtures have been confirmed for the first weekend of the Kerry Schoolboys Girls League. Looking at games in the even age group is Padraig Harnett...................