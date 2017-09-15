Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm – followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Maureen Foran née O’ Sullivan, Knockeen, Castleisland
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm - followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take...
Removal of Informed Parents’ Group HPV signs from Killarney – September 14th, 2017
Treasa Murphy speaks to Aengus O'Leary from Gneeveguilla of the Informed Parents' Group about the signs, questioning the HPV vaccine, whose removal was requested...
Should alcohol advertisements be banned? – September 14th, 2017
During the week Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty to begin the process of banning the advertising of alcohol products. In a motion raised...
Jerry O’Sullivan reports live from scene of London terror incident at Parson’s Green –...
At least twenty-two people were injured after an explosion on a London tube train this morning. Many suffered flash-burns while others were injured in...
Kerry and Derry’s ‘old rivalry’ as they face-off in the All-Ireland Minor Football Final...
As the Kerry Minors face Derry in the All-Ireland Minor Football Final this Sunday, in a bid to complete an historic four-in-a-row, Treasa Murphy...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Reveal Team Tonight For All-Ireland Minor Final
Kerry will tonight reveal their team for the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Final. The Kingdom are aiming for 4 in a row titles this...
Kerry Side Make Season Debut Tonight In Basketball Superleague
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors open their Men’s Superleague season in Cork tonight They’re away to UCC Demons, in Cork from 8 o’clock. Warriors coach Mark Bernsen...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Gardai say the National Economic Crime Bureau are investigating allegations of match fixing at Bray Wanderers. The fraud squad confirmation came on the back...