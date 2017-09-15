Maureen Foran née O’ Sullivan, Knockeen, Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm – followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery

