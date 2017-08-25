Maureen Fitzmaurice (neé Kissane), Sheepwalk, Ballyduff & Late of Lahesrough, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff this (Friday) evening from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Saturday) @ 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Department, University Hospital Kerry.
