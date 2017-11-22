Maureen Fitzmaurice nee Flynn, Oaklands Nursing Home and Gortdromasillihy, Moyvane

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 7.45 to 9.15pm followed by removal to Corpus Christie Church, Knockanure. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family Flowers only please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
A Problem Shared – November 22nd, 2017
How should one celebrate Christmas after a bereavement? Concern over a threatening brother and a listener is worried about their 13-year-old daughter. Tony and...
Home Flooded 3 Times in Under 3 Years – November 22nd, 2017
Pat McElligott’s parents, who are 88 and 78, had to be evacuated in the early hours of this morning from their home in Clieveragh,...
Tom’s Swift Thinking Saves the Day – November 22nd, 2017
Tom O’Connor from Ballyheigue has been telling Treasa Murphy how he helped prevent his own home and his neighbours from being flooded this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_23_tomoc.mp3
Warning: Crime Doesn’t Pay – November 22nd, 2017
That’s the message from Killarney Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy speaking after yesterday’s raid in the town involving the Criminal Assets Bureau. Over half-a-million-euro worth...
North Kerry family felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home
A family in North Kerry says they felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home. Arthur Gabrielyan from Gortcrissane in Listowel, a father of two,...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
CAMOGIE Crettyard GAA grounds in Co. Laois has been confirmed as the venue for Sunday's All Ireland Junior Club Final involving Kerry side Clanmaurice and...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Dr Crokes will be at near full strength for Sunday's Munster Senior Club Championship final with Nemo Rangers. Only Billy Courtney and David Shaw are...
Legion Awarded O’ Donoghue Cup Semi Final
Following a meeting of The East Kerry CCC last evening the semi final fixture between Killarney Legion and Dr Crokes has been awarded to...