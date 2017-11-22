Maureen Fitzmaurice nee Flynn, Oaklands Nursing Home and Gortdromasillihy, Moyvane

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 7.45 to 9.15pm followed by removal to Corpus Christie Church, Knockanure. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family Flowers only please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR