Maureen Deane née Galvin, Beheenagh, Camp

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm to St. Mary’s Church, Camp. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Camp. House Private please, no flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.