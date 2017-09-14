Maura Tobin née Kenny, Kenny Heights & late of Church St. Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael Cemetery Listowel.  Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care, Kerry University Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR