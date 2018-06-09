Maura O’Neill (née Lynch), The Point, Cahersiveen.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this Saturday evening (June, 9th) from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow Sunday (June, 10th) from 5pm – 6.45pm, followed by removal @ 6.45pm to The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving there at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (June 11th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue, Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospice , Cahersiveen.
Latest News
Clean Coasts Clean-Ups taking place this weekend in Kerry
Several beach clean-ups are taking place in Kerry this weekend. The Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week will see beach clean-ups in North, South and West Kerry. Clean-ups...
Kerry Community Games U10 Football & Grass Cycling Review
There was action in two different disciplines last night in Kerry Community Games. The last 4 of the U10 football and finals of grass cycling...
Students Forced to Run to Exams due to Traffic Chaos – June 8th, 2018
Temporary traffic lights at roadworks on Port Road, Killarney resulted in long tailbacks this morning. Students who were being dropped off to the secondary...
Ryanair in Ructions over Ad Aimed at Students – June 8th, 2018
Ryanair posted an ad online showing a young man slumped on the beach with an empty wine bottle. The ad was captioned: "To all...
Little Skellig Populated by Plastic – June 8th, 2018
The island is home to the second largest gannet colony in the world. Environmentalist and film-maker, Vincent Hyland, tells Jerry of what he discovered...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Conclude Joe McDonagh Cup Campaign Today
Kerry’s Joe McDonagh Cup campaign concludes today. The Kingdom, away to Antrim at 3 o’clock, can neither advance to the final nor be relegated from...
QPR Or CG Killarney For KDL Div 1A Honours Tonight
The Denny Division 1A League Final is down for decision this evening. At 7.30 it’s QPR against CG Killarney at Mounthawk Park. QPR enjoyed a one-nil...