Maura O’Neill (née Lynch), The Point, Cahersiveen.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this Saturday evening (June, 9th) from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow Sunday (June, 10th) from 5pm – 6.45pm, followed by removal @ 6.45pm to The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving there at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (June 11th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue, Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospice , Cahersiveen.