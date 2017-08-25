reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Saturday from 5 to 6.45pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial afterward in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Maura O Donoghue nee Courtney, O’Kelly’s Villas, Killarney
Edward Courtney, 8 Steelroe, Killorglin.
Ag caomhnú oidhreacht Loch Con Aortha i gConamara: Seán Ó Cualáin
"Is baile fearainn é Loch Con Aortha atá suite in Iorras Aithneach. Tá an baile 40 míle siar ó chathair na Gaillimhe ar bhóthar...
Premier League Weekend Preview
It might be just the third round of games this season, but there are some stand-out matches in the Premier League this weekend. Calum Leslie...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Kerry's Rian O'Sullivan, now with Brighton and Hove Albion has been called into the Irish U19 squad. Ireland will meet The Czech Republic at...
One Change To Kerry Ladies Team For Semi Final With Dublin
Kerry have named their team for tomorrow's TG4 All Ireland semi final with Dublin. There is one change to the side from Kerry's victory over...