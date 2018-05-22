Maura Dwyer née Walsh, Beenbane, Waterville & formerly of Cooryvanaheen, Waterville.

Waking at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this evening (Tues 22nd May) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Wednesday at St. Finian’s Church, Waterville. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Waterville. Family flowers only donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin. Enquiries to O’Dwyer’s Undertakers, Waterville.
Trip to the Cottage – May 21st, 2018
Great music from The Bridge Céilí Band - Eugene Nolan, Niamh Furlong-O'Brien, Mary O'Reilly, Pat O'Meara, Liam McCormack, Eoin Davey, Mary O'Donnell, Eibhlin Healy,...
Terrace Talk – May 21st, 2018
Tommy Doyle - Winner of 7 AI medals, captain in 1986. We cover a wide range of topics with Tommy including Player power in the...
Kerry win at Chelsea Flower Show
A Kerry man is among the winners at this year's Chelsea Flower Show in the UK. Billy Alexander has won a Silver Gilt Medal for...
House prices in Kerry increase by almost 9%
House prices in Kerry have increased by almost 9 per cent in the first quarter of this year. According to the daft.ie House Price Report...
Nine Kerry regions selected for flood funding
Nine schemes in Kerry have been selected for funding under the Flood Risk Management Plans. The Office of Public Works has identified 118 schemes nationally. Various...
Kerry Trio Feature For Ireland In European Event
Kerry’s Sean Kennedy scored as the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with Turkey in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament. Kennedy, who came on as a...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Scarlets have suffered a massive injury set back ahead of Saturday's Pro 14 final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium. Scotland captain John Barclay has...
Kerry Representatives Heading To Limerick For National Community Games Finals
Limerick will next weekend play host to the National Community Games Finals. UL is the venue as a host of Kerry competitors chase All-Ireland honours. Reporting...