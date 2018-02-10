Maura Casey (née O’Connor) St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee. (Loving wife of the late Bob).

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee, tomorrow Sunday (Feb.11th) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11 o’clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.
Kerry TD proposes Bill to protect island fishing practices
A Kerry TD has proposed a bill to protect island fishing practices. Three Sinn Féin deputies, including Kerry TD Martin Ferris, proposed the Island Fisheries...
Mike-Joe Walsh, Leitrim Hill, Moyvane.
Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (Feb..11th) from 6pm - 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the...
Kerry experiences highest daily rainfall total nationwide in January
Kerry experienced the highest daily rainfall total nationwide last month. According to the monthly weather summary from Met Eireann, 41mm of rain fell on the...
Kerry Football Team Revealed For Monaghan Clash
There are 3 changes to the Kerry team to take on Monaghan tomorrow in the Allianz Football League. Andrew Barry, Daithi Casey and Jack Savage...