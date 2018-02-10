Maura Casey (née O’Connor) St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee. (Loving wife of the late Bob).

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee, tomorrow Sunday (Feb.11th) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm,  followed by removal to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11 o’clock.  Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR