Mattie Commane, St. Anne’s Bungalows & formerly of Spa Road, Tralee.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday (July 25th) at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Tralee. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Riptide Movement & Tommy Fleming at Ballyheigue Community Centre.
The Riptide Movement (Friday 27th July) and Tommy Fleming (Saturday July 28th) are in concert at Ballyheigue Community Centre. Tickets are available to purchase...
Tuesday Local GAA Results/Fixtures
RESULTS Round 4 of the Keanes SuperValu Minor Hurling League Div 1B Kilmoyley 2-8 Lixnaw 1-11 Round 1 of the North Kerry Minor Football League Division 1 Listowel Emmets...
LEWY Body Dementia
Kevin Quaid from Kanturk suffers from a very rare type of Dementia. He told us his very powerful story along with his wife Helena.
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Damien Duff has slammed the GAA over their refusal to allow the Liam Miller tribute match to be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The...
Man to be sentenced in November in Tralee Circuit Court for defiling 15-year-old girl
A man will be sentenced in November in Tralee Circuit Court for defiling a 15-year-old girl. The man in his late-twenties, who can't be named...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville Patrick Murphy’s Captains Prize 21st July 2018 1st Daniel O’Mahony (15) 39 pts 2nd Stephen Murphy (13) 37 pts BG Ger O’Neill (2) 33 pts 3rd Aidan O’Connell (16) 35 pts 4th Vernon Devane (9) 35 pts F9 Jimmy Curran (27) 21...