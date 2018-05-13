Material dredged from Dingle Harbour to be used on N86

Material dredged from Dingle Harbour is to be used on a local road improvement scheme.

L&M Keating, the main contractor on the dredging works, had applied to the Environmental Protection Agency about using material removed from the North Channel of Dingle Harbour on the N86 road improvement works.

L&M Keating Ltd commenced their dredging of the harbour last year, and some material from the works was deposited at Cooleen, Dingle.

In December of last year, L&M Keating notified the Environmental Protection Agency that it intended to use the material on the improvement scheme associated with the N86.

The EPA consulted with Kerry County Council on the nature of the notified stone and its suitability as a road construction material.

The council subsequently indicated the material is suitable for road construction and that a local need exists.

In recent weeks, the EPA indicated to L&M Keating its satisfaction that the material is a by-product and may be used on the N86 road improvement schemes.