The Mater Hospital in Dublin has started an internal review, as the radiologist who sparked the Kerry review also worked there.

The hospital says the doctor was a locum between February and April of 2006 and an intern from July 1996 to June 1997.

It added that there are no concerns about the quality of their work during these periods.

Over 46,000 scans are being reviewed at University Hospital Kerry, with seven cases identified so far where serious diagnoses were missed.