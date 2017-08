The AA are reminding road users to expect delays in the Drumcondra area of Dublin, in the hours leading up to, and following todays All Ireland Semi Final Replay at Croke Park.

Over 66 thousand fans were in attendance at last weeks meeting between Kerry and Mayo.

A similar number of supporters are expected to make the trip from the two counties for the 3 o’clock throw in.

Traffic restrictions will be in place along with a full Garda cordon to enable match patrons to arrive and depart safely.