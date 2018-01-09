Match Details Revealed For National Basketball Cup Finals

Match details have been revealed for the Hula Hoops National Cup finals in Dublin at the end of the month.

The President’s Cup decider is to take place at 4 on Saturday January 27th, with Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin going up against Ballincollig.

At midday the next day the NICC Women’s National Cup Final sees St Mary’s Castleisland face Killester.

In the Senior Women’s Cup final at 2 that day the James Fleming coached Fr Mathews goes up against Meteors.

There’s a 5.30 tip-off for the Women’s National Cup final as the Aine McKenna captained Ambassador UCC Glanmire meet DCU Mercy.