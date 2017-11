Match details have been confirmed for the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final.

On Sunday December 3rd Dromid Pearses are to play Knocknagree in the decider in Mallow.

Throw-in has been confirmed for 3.15.

On the same day the West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final is to go ahead at 3 o’clock.

An Ghaeltacht face Dingle in Páirc an Ághasaigh.