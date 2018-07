Match details have been confirmed for Kerry’s Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final.

The game against Kildare has been fixed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 4 o’clock on Saturday.

The tie is to be preceded by the clash of Kerry and Kildare in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21B Hurling Championship.





That ¼ Final is to throw-in at 2.