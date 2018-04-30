Match Details Confirmed For Club Football Championship Finals

Match details have been confirmed for the weekend action across the Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships.

Tralee’s Austin Stack Park is to play host to a Finals double header on Sunday.

The Intermediate decider is to go ahead at 4 between Kilcummin and Glenflesk.

It will be preceded at 2 by the Junior Premier Final, featuring Beaufort and Na Gaeil.

The Junior decider is also to take place at Austin Stack Park, on Saturday at 7 between Beale and Lispole.

Laune Rangers and Gneeveguilla will this Sunday contest the Intermediate Relegation Final, from 1.30 at Dr Crokes.

Saturday sees the Junior Premier Relegation Final Play-off as Ballymacelligott stages Annascaul against Ballydonoghue from 7.

Co Intermediate Football Championship Final

Sun, 06 May,

Sun, 06 May, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Final), Kilcummin V Glenflesk 16:00, Ref: TBC

Co Junior Premier Football Championship Final

Sun, 06 May,

Sun, 06 May, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Final), Beaufort V Na Gaeil 14:00, Ref: TBC

Castleisland Mart Junior Football Championship Final

Sat, 05 May,

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Final), Beale V Lispole 19:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Football Relegation Final

Sun, 06 May,

Sun, 06 May, Venue: Dr Crokes, (Final), Laune Rangers V Gneeveguilla 13:30, Ref: TBC

Co Junior Premier Football Championship Relegation Final Play-off

Sat, 05 May,

Sat, 05 May, Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Final), Annascaul V Ballydonoghue 19:00, Ref: TBC