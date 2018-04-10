The massive Kells pothole

Guesthouse owner Alan Landers ruined his wheel on hitting a pothole out in Kells. He spoke to Deirdre on today’s show as did Cllr Norma Moriarty.
Post mortems due on bodies of American tourists killed on Gap of Dunloe
Post mortem examinations are due to take place on the bodies of two American tourists who died in an incident involving a pony and...
No pony-and-traps operating in the Gap of Dunloe today out of respect
A spokesperson for pony-and-trap operators in the Gap of Dunloe says they are not operating today out of respect to the two Americans killed...
Kerry Sinn Féin TD says he found Good Friday consensus more difficult to gain...
Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who participated in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, said he found it more difficult to gain consensus in...
‘Spring into storytime’
Anne Fitzgerald from Kerry Library joins Deirdre to tell us about a storytelling event that will take place at Kerry Libraries throughout April
Ask the Podiatrist
Anna Marie Horgan joins us this month to talk about heel pain, Planer Fasciitis, back pain and football boots. She also answers your questions...
Mental Health Stigma
A listener emailed telling us how his parents reacted to him telling them he suffers with his depression diagnosis. Deirdre spoke to Brid O'Mara...