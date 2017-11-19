Masses take place to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Masses taking place in the county today to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

This year the Road Safety Authority are joining forces with An Garda Síochána, Local County Councils, Emergency Services and victim support groups to mark the day and remember those who have died on our roads.

7 people have lost their lives so far on Kerry roads in 2017.

A special mass took place in St Mary’s Church, Listowel at 9 AM, while at 12 noon, a mass will take place in St Mary’s Cathedral, New Street, Killarney.