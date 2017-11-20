Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 7pm – followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mary Tyther née Sayers, Kilderrry, Milltown
Toireasa Ferris seeks to replace father on Sinn Fein ticket in Kerry
Toireasa Ferris says the time is right for her to run for Sinn Fein in Kerry in the next General Election. It follows the announcement...
Kerry has among highest rates of students sitting Leaving Cert
Kerry has the third highest rate of students sitting their Leaving Certificate exams in Ireland. That's according to a report published today by the Department...
€10 million improvement scheme announced between Castlemaine and Killorglin
Kerry County Council has issued tenders for the construction of a multi-million euro improvement scheme between Castlemaine and Killorglin. The monthly meeting of Kerry County...
Enda Kenny to be inducted into Order of Innisfallen
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is to be inducted into the Order of Innisfallen. The former Fine Gael leader will be presented with the honour at...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed
12’s National Cup Round 3: Killarney Celtic – Caherdavin 12 noon 14’s National Cup Round 3: Killarney Celtic – Shelbourne 2pm Killorglin – BT Harps 2pm JK Sports 12...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Tony Pulis has been sacked as head coach of West Brom after nearly three years in charge. Chairman John Williams says the decision wasn't "taken...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Marys 70 TK Killarney Cougars 51 Lee Strand Juveniles U16 BOYS DIV 1: KCYMS 65 TK Bobcats 32 U16 DIV 3 BOYS:...