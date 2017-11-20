Mary Tyther née Sayers, Kilderrry, Milltown

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 7pm – followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

