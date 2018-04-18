Mary Treacy née O’Riordan, Maple Drive, Killarney & late of Fairhill, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (19th April) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.